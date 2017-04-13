Coralville woman accused of burning love notes on deck she shared with ex

A Coralville woman is facing a Reckless Use of Fire or Explosives charge after she is accused of setting love notes on fire on the deck of the home she shared with her ex.

19-year-old Abagail Whitehouse was arrested yesterday for the October 12th incident.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told officers he had broken up with Abagail earlier in the week.

The victim reported receiving several SnapChats from Abagail with another man after the break up with messages saying she was "his girl now."

In addition, the victim told authorities Abagail posted a SnapChat of a jar of papers on fire on their deck.

The victim says he then received a snapchat saying "I'm going to burn down this place."

Once home the victim reports finding the fire still smoldering on the deck railing.

In an interview with authorities Abagail admitted the jar was a gift from the victim and it was filled with pieces of paper with "365 Things I Love About You" on them.

According to the criminal complaint Abagail admitted to starting the fire with a cigarette lighter and leaving the jar where the victim would see it.