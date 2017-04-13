Dog, at vet to be euthanized, saved by court appeal - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dog, at vet to be euthanized, saved by court appeal

NBC News -

A dog that was ordered euthanized despite the intervention of Maine Gov. Paul LePage is getting another chance.

The Morning Sentinel reports Dakota the Alaskan husky had been taken to a veterinarian's office to be euthanized Wednesday when an appeal was filed to the state supreme court.

The dog was returned to the Waterville Area Humane Society because the appeal froze the court order to euthanize it.

Dakota was ordered to be put down after getting loose and killing a neighbor's pug last year, then getting loose again and attacking another dog.

Dakota became a celebrity when the Republican governor issued a pardon. But a prosecutor said the governor lacked the authority to pardon pets.

