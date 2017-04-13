Lawyer claims United passenger's removal worse than leaving Vietnam

A lawyer for the passenger forcibly removed from a United Express flight says the experience was more horrifying than when he left Vietnam during the fall of Saigon.

Dr. David Dao was dragged off a flight Sunday by airport police after he refused to give up his seat on the full plane to make room for crew members.

Attorney Thomas Demetrio says Dao came to the U.S. in 1975.

His daughter says the 69-year-old is the father of five children.

Demetrio says he "probably" will file a lawsuit on Dao's behalf.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz has said he was "ashamed" when he saw the video and that the airline is reviewing its policies. Munoz says law enforcement won't be involved in removing passengers in the future.