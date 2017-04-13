FBI director: Public should be sensitive to fake news - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

FBI director: Public should be sensitive to fake news

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -
FBI Director James Comey says Americans should be mindful of foreign efforts to undermine confidence in U.S. elections.
   He says people should be aware of the possibility that what they're reading is shaped by "troll farms" looking to push particular messages or disinformation.
   Comey made the remarks at a Newseum event Wednesday night.
   The nation's intelligence agencies said in a January report that Russian efforts to interfere in last year's presidential election included paid social media users, or "trolls." The report said that part of the goal was to denigrate Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
   The FBI is investigating Russian meddling in last year's election, including whether the Kremlin coordinated with Trump campaign associates.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.