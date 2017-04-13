Iowa man accused of using belt on daughter - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa man accused of using belt on daughter

SIOUX CITY -- A 42-year-old Sioux City man has been accused of using a belt on his daughter after she refused to do laundry.

Court records say Ricardo Cordova-Larios is charged with child endangerment causing injury. He was arrested Sunday. Jail records show he remained in custody Wednesday. His attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Court documents say bruises on the 14-year-old girl's back, neck and upper torso matched the outline of a belt.

 

