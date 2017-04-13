"Friends" musical coming this fall - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"Friends" musical coming this fall

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
"We were on a break!"

Yes -- the infamous Ross line true "Friends" fans know well -- will be a song title in the upcoming musical version of the '90s sitcom.

The musical comes 13 years after the show wrapped up season 10. The production will open in the fall at a theater in New York. 

The song list includes, "How you doing, ladies?", "The only coffee shop in New York City," and "We were on a break!"

Tickets will go on sale in June. 

