Texas Roadhouse offering free lunch Thursday for Special Olympics Iowa

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
Special Olympics Iowa is holding their annual Texas Roadhouse Luncheon fundraiser this Thursday.

The lunch is free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers are encouraged to simply leave a donation at their table and 100% of the proceeds will go to Special Olympics Iowa.

Local law enforcement officers will serve meals and bus tables, allowing all tips to also benefit athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The menu is pulled pork sandwich, side dish, fresh-baked bread with honey cinnamon butter and pop or tea.

The fundraiser will happen at the following Iowa locations: Ames, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Dubuque, Sioux City, Urbandale.

