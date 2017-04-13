Dubuque's new BBQ joint off to smoking hot start

It took just four business days for the Devil's Pit BBQ in Dubuque to sell nearly 900 pounds of meat.

And it doesn't look like they'll be slowing down anytime soon.

Pit master Randy Root, co-owner of the Devil's Pit, is excited to be at the center of Dubuque's newest BBQ joint.

"It feels pretty good. It's a lot of, lot of work, probably the hardest I've ever worked in my life. But just seeing the expressions on some of these people's faces, is unexplainable," Root said.

Root's love for BBQ started about 30 years ago, when he built a smoker and started smoking hogs for his family and friends.

Fast forward three decades, and he's got much more meat on the smoker than just hogs.

All of the food they smoke is done daily--some of it spending five hours on the smoker, while some spend up to eight hours on it.

"The community has received us with open arms. I can't tell you how many compliments we've had. People have been here on the first four days of opening, and they came back, and they were pretty disappointed when we were closed Monday and Tuesday," Root said.

And the reviews match up.

"It's really, really good," said Jorge Osorio. "It's a really, really good, sweet sauce."

Fred Morris says he's excited Dubuque now has a full-time BBQ restaurant.

"These ribs...they doing it," he said. "They've got my vote."

Devil's Pit is open Friday through Tuesday each week, from 11 a.m. until they sell out. They are open today (Thursday) for business.