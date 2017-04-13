Iowa voters credit GOP lawmaker for opposing health bill - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa voters credit GOP lawmaker for opposing health bill

Associated Press

SIDNEY, Iowa (AP) - Rebuffing President Donald Trump and Republican leaders on the GOP health care bill seemed like a major political misstep for Iowa Rep. David Young when he was punished by a political action committee linked to Speaker Paul Ryan.

Nearly three weeks later, voters in Young's southwestern Iowa district say the Republican congressman made the right move.

Conservatives praised Young for his opposition to the bill that would have undone much of Barack Obama's health care law. They cast the GOP measure as far short of a full repeal. Democrats welcomed the legislation's demise, fearful that the measure would have been devastating to the poor.

Last month, Ryan was forced to pull the bill as Trump and GOP leaders were unable to secure the votes.

