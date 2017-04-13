No injuries in Waterloo house fire overnight

Fire crews and police respond to a house fire in Waterloo.

Waterloo police say the fire started in the kitchen of a home in the 400 block of Allen Street, near the intersection with 3rd Street.

The call for the fire came in around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, with crews on scene into the early morning hours Thursday. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Witnesses say they saw flames coming from the front area of the house, but also say fire crews appeared to quickly get the fire under control once at the scene.

The Waterloo Fire Department and MidAmerican Energy also responded to the house. At this time, there's no estimate of the damage caused as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online for the latest details as they become available.