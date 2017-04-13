No injuries in Waterloo house fire overnight - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

No injuries in Waterloo house fire overnight

Posted: Updated:
Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
Connect
Viewer photo Viewer photo
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Fire crews and police respond to a house fire in Waterloo.

Waterloo police say the fire started in the kitchen of a home in the 400 block of Allen Street, near the intersection with 3rd Street.

The call for the fire came in around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, with crews on scene into the early morning hours Thursday. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Witnesses say they saw flames coming from the front area of the house, but also say fire crews appeared to quickly get the fire under control once at the scene.

The Waterloo Fire Department and MidAmerican Energy also responded to the house. At this time, there's no estimate of the damage caused as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online for the latest details as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.