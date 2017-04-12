Lebanese man pleads guilty in Cedar Rapids gun smuggling case

A Lebanese citizen arrested in connection to a local gun smuggling case, pleads guilty to charges. 42-year-old Fadi Yassine was arrested after his international flight arrived in New York City back in February.

According to court documents, Yassine bought guns from four people who were storing them in Pizza Daddy bags in 2015, a restaurant in Cedar Rapids.

The four people, 31-year-old Bassem Herz, his wife Sarah Zeaiter, his father Ali Al Herz, and Ali's son Adam Herz were all sentenced to prison for illegally shipping the guns to Lebanon.