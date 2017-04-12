Missing Albuquerque dog found near Atlanta 5 months later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Months after an Albuquerque dog was stolen right out of its yard, he's been found 1,400 miles away. Now, he has to get back home.

WXIA, an NBC affiliate in Atlanta, reports the dog named Pumpkin had been hanging out for weeks at a marina northwest of the city. Someone picked it up and got it to a vet, where a microchip scan showed it was from Albuquerque.

Albuquerque dog owner Manny Ornelas said Pumpkin was stolen back in November. It's not clear how he got to Georgia.