Missing Albuquerque dog found near Atlanta 5 months later - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Missing Albuquerque dog found near Atlanta 5 months later

Posted: Updated:
(KOB) -

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Months after an Albuquerque dog was stolen right out of its yard, he's been found 1,400 miles away. Now, he has to get back home.

WXIA, an NBC affiliate in Atlanta, reports the dog named Pumpkin had been hanging out for weeks at a marina northwest of the city. Someone picked it up and got it to a vet, where a microchip scan showed it was from Albuquerque.

Albuquerque dog owner Manny Ornelas said Pumpkin was stolen back in November. It's not clear how he got to Georgia.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.