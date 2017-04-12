Local college coach reaches 500 wins

One team celebrating a big win Wednesday night.

The Luther College Women's Softball team won their game against Loras College 8-1, in Dubuque.

The win giving Luther Coach Renae Hartl her 500th career win.

Coach Hartl has been the head coach for 17 seasons and is a four-time Iowa Conference Coach of the Year.

From 2010-2013 Hartl led Luther to four consecutive appearances at the NCAA III National Championship Finals.