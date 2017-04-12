Graphic: Man accused of hoarding cats

An Allamakee County man is accused of hoarding more than 20 cats in his house.

A few of the cats were rescued Tuesday from the Waukon Junction home.

Members of the Humane Society of Northeast Iowa in Decorah and other groups were brought in to help rescue the cats.

They're describing the inside of the home as horrendous, disgusting and unbelievable.

Waukon Junction is made up of a handful of homes and vacation spots in Allamakee County near Harpers Ferry where it's normal to see a passing car every 30 minutes or so.

Despite the small size, neighbors say this house, owned by Brian Robinson, is a big problem.

Robinson is accused of hoarding several cats, and after the Allamakee County Sheriff's Office got a search warrant, members of the nearby humane society came in to rescue the ones they could.

One neighbor says Mr. Robinson has lived here for more than 20 years.

However, most people in the area are staying pretty tight-lipped about the situation going on here at Waukon Junction.

Despite the limited information from neighbors, a member of the Helping Every Animal Rescue Team said every surface was covered in urine and feces, and from what she could tell, it looked like someone had been staying there up until about a week ago.

According to members of the humane society, Robinson was not home when they came to get the cats, and they believe he might be in the hospital.

One of the 20 captured cats had to be put down, because of a bad infection.

Authorities say they still need to go back to the home and try and capture more cats.

Once they have the exact amount, charges will likely be filed.