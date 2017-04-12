Congressman Blum announces four May town halls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Congressman Blum announces four May town halls

Posted: Updated:

Congressman Rod Blum announced today that he will host a series of four town halls for the First District of Iowa during the May Congressional recess.

“I look forward to these town halls and hearing the ideas and concerns of the citizens all across our amazing district,” Blum said.

The town halls will be between May 8-11, in Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Dubuque, and Marshalltown. 

Venues, times and details will be announced soon. 

