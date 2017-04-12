Parents upset with communication during Linn-Mar High School threat investigation

Several Linn-Mar parents have taken to social media today concerned over how they were informed of a threat investigation at the high school.

Parents received an email late last night that read:

To Linn-Mar High School Students, Parents and Staff,

We are communicating with parents, students, and staff because we have had several concerned calls to both school officials and the Marion Police Department regarding online messages made online in the past day.

The messages made a statement asking others to bully someone until the person lashed out and harmed people at school. This reference has taken many forms since as online discussions occur regarding the messages. The Marion Police Department and school officials continue to investigate these messages, and there are numerous questions regarding the validity of the messages after speaking with individual students. While we will continue to take any such messages seriously, and work with anyone who has been named in the messages, we do not believe the messages pose a threat to the school. Despite the rumor, there has been no credible threat made regarding a shooting said to take place at school tomorrow.

We thank those who brought these messages to the attention of both school officials and the Marion Police Department. Please be assured that your students will be safe at school tomorrow, and the Marion Police will be on site simply to help reassure students and staff of this.

The school district tells KWWL that it all started with online post encouraging students to bully one particular student until that person lashed out.

The school says rumors spiraled out of control leading people to believe there was a threat against the school.

The Marion Police Department tells KWWL they received several calls from students who were concerned about the original online post which prompted the investigation.

Although police found there was no credible threat, the department says students did the right thing by coming forward to both police and the school in order to resolve this issue.

A follow up email was sent out by the school today that reads:

To LMHS Students, Parents, and Staff:

This is a follow-up to the email message sent late last night addressing concerns from text and email rumors regarding messages that had been received by students. These messages became a rumor of a possible shooting at the school on Wednesday.

I want to inform everyone that we have an admission to the original messages that caused the subsequent rumors. There was no real threat to the building at any time. However, we do understand that such rumors can cause anxiety and are upsetting to everyone. We do have Marion Police on site in an effort to help relieve this anxiety. But, I will restate that the original messages have been proven to be false, and we now know who is responsible.

Thank you for your attention and concern to this. We are operating as normal, and are currently taking Iowa Assessments.

Several Parents wrote on Facebook today concerned about when the email was sent out, who received it and why it didn't come on official letterhead with a signature at the bottom.

"The message that went out last night was sent directly from the high school principal and again it was sent out to high school staff, high school students and the parents of the high school," says Matthew May, Communications and media coordinator for the Linn-Mar Community School District.

We asked May if students stayed home today because of the incident.

"I don't have any information regarding attendance today and whether or not students quite possibly stayed home today. That is obviously a decision that would be made by parents," he told us.