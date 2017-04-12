DARE Graduation ceremonies in Independence

Buchanan County Sheriff, Bill Wolfgram, wrapped up his 26th year of DARE, the well known drug and alcohol resistance program Wednesday, with a special graduation ceremony at Heartland Acres in Independence.

Nearly three hundred 5th and 6th graders from six area classes received their DARE graduation diplomas. Schools included Independence and St. John's, Independence. In addition, East Buchanan, Jesup and Jesup, St. Athanasius from Buchanan County, along with Wapsie Valley from nearby Bremer County.

Watch the video of the diplomas presentations.