Walmart offers deals to buy online, pick up in store

Walmart is offering deals to shoppers who order their stuff online and pick it up in stores

It's their latest move to try and beat out online rivals like Amazon.

The pick-up discount varies among items, but you can save some big money.

One example, customers who buy a 70-inch flat screen TV can save 50 bucks.

The pick-up discount starts on 10,000 online items next week, and it will extend to more than a million by June.