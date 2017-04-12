Man charged in connection to toddler's death

A man is facing charges after the death of a 4-year-old boy last June.

Jayden Choate, 4, accidentally shot and killed himself in an Elgin home.

Choate's mother and siblings were visiting a friend in 200 block of Main Street.

According to court records, Choate, his 3-year-old brother, and 4-month-old sister were taking a nap in the home while his mother and a friend were sitting on the porch.

Investigators say Choate woke up from his nap, found the gun, and accidentally shot himself in the head.

Choate was rushed to the hospital in West Union where he died.

Nearly a year later, the owner of the gun is being charged in the case.

Court documents say Daniel Henriksen, the owner of the home where the shooting happened, admits he is the owner of the handgun.

Henriksen was not home at the time of the shooting.

During the death investigation, police also found marijuana and pipes in the home.

According to court records, Henriksen admitted to smoking the drugs with friends at the home the night before the shooting.

Henriksen is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.