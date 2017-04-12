Jim Shaefer joins the Alliance & Chamber as Director of Investor Relations

The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber is pleased that Jim Schaefer has joined its' professional team as Director of Investor Relations.

The Director of Investor Relations is primarily responsible for investor-member recruitment and retention.

“Jim is a strong advocate for the Cedar Valley,” says Steve Dust, Alliance & Chamber CEO, “He brings 25 years of experience in sales and marketing in business-to-business transactions, as well as a history of volunteering to make the Cedar Valley a stronger place. Jim will be an integral part of delivering value to our existing and not-yet investors, and all businesses and institutions in the Cedar Valley economic area.”

Most recently, Shaefer was Regional Territory Manager at Professional Office Services, Inc. (POS). He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, earning his B.A. in Political Science. He resides in Waterloo with his wife, Kristin, and three children. He will begin his work with the Alliance & Chamber on April 17, 2017.

The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber is a private, not-for-profit corporation working to increase wealth and economic vitality though collaborative economic and community development throughout the Cedar Valley economic area. Details about the many programs and initiatives of the Alliance & Chamber can be found at www.cedarvalleyalliance.com or by calling Steve Dust, CEO at (310) 232-1156.