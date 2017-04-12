Daycare director arrested on meth charges

The director of a Waverly daycare has been arrested on a number of drug charges.

Waverly Police say they went to 401 24th Street NW last week to investigate the smell of marijuana coming from an apartment.

Police searched an apartment and arrested Kelly Hampton for possession of meth, marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.

She was later released on a $1,000 bond.

Police say Hampton's booking information lists her as the director of Little Learners Daycare in Waverly.

Officers say the investigation is not over. They say they're looking for another person who might be involved.