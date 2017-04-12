Daycare director arrested on meth charges - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

news alert

Daycare director arrested on meth charges

Posted: Updated:
WAVERLY (KWWL) -

The director of a Waverly daycare has been arrested on a number of drug charges.

Waverly Police say they went to 401 24th Street NW last week to investigate the smell of marijuana coming from an apartment.

Police searched an apartment and arrested Kelly Hampton for possession of meth, marijuana, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.

She was later released on a $1,000 bond.

Police say Hampton's booking information lists her as the director of Little Learners Daycare in Waverly.

Officers say the investigation is not over. They say they're looking for another person who might be involved.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.