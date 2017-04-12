Monster Fish coming to Dubuque's River Museum this summer

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque will be bringing some large friends to the museum this summer.

They announced today their summer exhibit will be "Monster Fish: In Search of the Last River Giants", which will run from May 13 - Oct. 9.

It'll feature life sized sculptures, interactive exhibits and videos that will bring visitors face-to-face with more than 20 species, a release from the museum said.

The exhibit will be complimented by fish that already call the museum home.

Host of the Nat Geo WILD series show "Monster Fish" will be at the River Museum Saturday, May 20 for a presentation and question and answer session. That program starts at 10 a.m., and are $6 for visitors or $4 for museum members. He'll stick around and greet visitors to the exhibit from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, including pricing and museum hours, visit rivermuseum.com.