Iowa gas prices up 2.5 cents per gallon

Gas prices have increased slightly in Iowa in the past week, going up 2.5 cents per gallon to $2.32 a gallon Sunday.



The national average has increased 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $2.39 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Prices Sunday were 29.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 0.6 cents a gallon higher than one month ago. During the last month, the national average went up 9.3 cents a gallon.



GasBuddy finds prices in around Iowa as follows:





Quad Cities- $2.25/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.22/g.

Des Moines- $2.48/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.47/g.

Omaha- $2.36/g, up 5.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.30/g.

