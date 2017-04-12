Iowa gas prices up 2.5 cents per gallon - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa gas prices up 2.5 cents per gallon

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Gas prices have increased slightly in Iowa in the past week, going up 2.5 cents per gallon to $2.32 a gallon Sunday.

The national average has increased 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $2.39 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Prices Sunday were 29.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 0.6 cents a gallon higher than one month ago. During the last month, the national average went up 9.3 cents a gallon.

GasBuddy finds prices in around Iowa as follows:


Quad Cities- $2.25/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.22/g.
Des Moines- $2.48/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.47/g.
Omaha- $2.36/g, up 5.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.30/g.
 

