Pelicans migrate through eastern Iowa

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Southern birds might be a sure sign of spring.

A number of pelicans were seen this week at Lake Macbride in Johnson County.

Now that the weather is warmer, many pelicans are migrating. 

