Colleges Against Cancer invites ALL to Bark For Life

Colleges Against Cancer (CAC) at the University of Iowa is hosting it’s first Bark For Life event! An organized fundraiser that celebrates the contributions of Canine Caregivers. It is a chance for individuals to be inspired through their canine companions and to help fund the mission of the American Cancer Society.

The event will take place at Lower City Park Shelter 6 from 11-2pm. Registration costs $15 for an individual, $35 for an individual and their dog. There will be free mini grooms, nail clippings and more! For more information or to register click here or email cac.uiowa@gmail.com.

About Colleges Against Cancer:

Colleges Against Cancer (CAC) runs and creates Relay For Life at the University of Iowa. CAC works all year long educating the community about prevention and the many forms of cancer, volunteering and helping cancer patients, as well as fundraising to raise money for the American Cancer Society for cancer research and support!