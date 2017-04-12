Iowa man imprisoned for 2 bank robberies - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa man imprisoned for 2 bank robberies

DAVENPORT (AP) -

Authorities say a 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 130 months in prison for robbing two bank branches in Davenport.

The U.S. attorney's office says Shawn Lee, of Davenport, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Davenport. He must serve three years of supervised release after he leaves prison.

Lee had pleaded guilty to robbing a Northwest Bank and Trust branch on April 25, 2016, and a U.S. Bank branch on April 27, 2016. No injuries have been reported.

