Dating website tries to make a perfect match by analyzing credit scores

If you're single and looking to date someone whose credit score is compatible to yours -- there's a website for that.

Creditscoredating.com works on the belief that couples who think alike with their money just might have a better chance at a lasting relationship. Couples are matched based on the credit scores members enter into their profile.

The scores on the site are not verified, but more than 90 percent are believed to be accurate.

