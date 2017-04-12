Iowa couple bringing life back to abandoned church from 1867

It could become the next little brown church.

An Iowa couple is trying to save a piece of Iowa's history and turn it into something new.

They bought an old church off of Highway 63 near Denver. The church was built in 1867.

It was abandoned about five years ago.

Martha Reineke and her husband bought the church, hoping to turn it into a place for weddings and anniversaries.

Reineke says, "Any building that had lived since 1867 deserved to have an ongoing life."

They found circular lights, glass plates and cups, and even Christmas pageant costumes inside the church.

They also found the charter from when the church was established back in 1867.

The couple plans on calling the church "Poplar Hill," after the poplar tree that's stood next to the church for many years.

The church was remodeled in the 1950s, when a lot of people were attending.

Reineke and her husband hope to bring some of the church's original 1867 design back.

The original design would have likely had wood floors and walls, and a small chandelier.

The couple is still waiting for zoning to get approved by the county before they can start remodeling.

They hope to be done with this project by next spring.