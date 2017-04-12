Man killed, another shot in Iowa parking lot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Des Moines authorities say one man has been fatally injured and another wounded in a parking lot shooting.

The shots were reported around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the Beaverdale neighborhood. Police say the shooting occurred after what appeared to be a prearranged meeting in the lot of people in two vehicles.

Police say the two men were taken to hospitals after the shooting, and one died. The other is expected to survive his arm wound. Their names haven't been released.

No arrests have been reported.