TRACKING: Some sunshine today; Rain & storm chances ahead

This afternoon we will have a mostly sunny to partly sunny sky as more clouds track in from the west. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s north, to near 70 degrees south. Winds will be east/southeast 5-15 mph.

A warm front will being to lift through the state overnight and into Friday. There is the potential for a few showers and storms tonight into early Friday morning. There's a better chance for rain and storms as we head into Friday afternoon and evening. Severe weather potential is low, but there could be gusty wind, heavy downpours and perhaps some small hail. The threat for storms continues into Saturday as well, with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. Heavy downpours will once again be a threat, along with hail and gusty wind. Most of the severe weather is forecast to stay southwest.

Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy, but may be breezy. If the winds are light or from the south, we will warm into the mid 60s. If the winds are strong and from the north, the highs may be early in the day with falling temps for the afternoon. More storms track in Tuesday and Wednesday.