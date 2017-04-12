TRACKING: Showers/storms Friday and Saturday

A few showers are possible tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are mild for this time of year. Normal lows are in the mid 30s, but tonight our lows will be in the mid 40s north and low 50s south.



The wind increases from the southeast Friday at 10-20 mph. Temperatures warm into the mid 60s north to low 70s south. Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday with the best chance in the afternoon and evening. The showers/storms taper off by midnight Saturday night.



Another round of showers/storms are possible Saturday with the best chance again in the afternoon and evening. The wind is stronger from the south pushing highs into the 70s. Any storm may produce heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.



Sunday might turn out the be the best day of the weekend with no rain and a lighter wind. High temperatures are a little cooler...mid 60s. Sunrise is 6:26 on Sunday.



The chance of showers/storms next week will be Tuesday and Thursday. High temperatures most of next week are in the low 60s.

Stay up to date on current conditions at www.kwwl.com/weather