TRACKING: Rain/storm chances through tonight

It's been a warm and slightly humid afternoon across eastern Iowa. We are tracking rain and thunderstorms that will effect eastern Iowa this afternoon and tonight, as a cold front tracks in. Some of these storms have the potential to be strong to severe, with damaging wind 60 mph and quarter size hail. The timing of this would be roughly 5 PM to midnight, before the rain tracks to our east. Temperatures tonight will be in the lower to middle 50s.

This storm system will be off to our east for Easter Sunday, which means we are in store for a pretty nice day. Highs will be in the lower 60s north, to near 70 south with a northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Monday brings more clouds, and the chance for a few spotty showers, but most of us stay dry. Highs will be near 70. Our next system brings showers and storms back to eastern Iowa on Tuesday, and another chance Wednesday into Thursday. After that, seasonably cool temperatures are expected.