TRACKING: Rain/storm chances through Saturday evening

Warm and muggy weather has set up over the KWWL viewing area today with a warm front to our north and a cold front tracking in from the west. Breezy southwest winds will gust to 30 mph or so at times today bringing in even more moisture. Showers and thunderstorms to our west have already put out a lot of rain along with wind and hail in parts of South Dakota, Nebraska and even western Iowa. More showers and storms will track through the area today, although we may have a period of “recharging” between the morning storms to the west and what will develop and then track through our area later today. We keep a chance of showers and storms all day, but the best chances will be late afternoon through evening. And that will also be the time of the strongest storms. Damaging wind and hail will be the main threats with these storms, with hail the main threat as they form and wind the main threat as they track to the east. They should track out of the KWWL viewing area tonight.

Easter Sunday will be mainly sunny, although a bit cooler and not as muggy. Highs today will be in the 70s with gusty southwest winds. Northwest winds will keep temps in the mid 60s to low 70s for Sunday. We will be dry on Monday with several disturbances tracking through Tuesday through Friday.