TRACKING: Rain chances tonight

Clouds will track back into the KWWL viewing area today as low pressure tracks into the area. We will have a warm front draped across the state as the system tracks eastward. This will mean highs in the low 60s in our northern counties and around 70 in the south. It also means a chance of rain tracking through this evening through early tomorrow morning, and maybe a rumble or two of thunder. Rainfall amounts will be around half an inch or less, but could end up around an inch if you hear the thunder.

Dry weather takes hold for most of Thursday and Thursday night with upper 50s to upper 60s in the viewing area, but we have another system tracking our way for Friday through Saturday night. This will bring warm, more humid air back to the state along with chances of showers and thunderstorms... and more potentially heavy rainfall. The storms look like they may behave themselves, but we will watch the track, speed and strength of the system closely.

Easter Sunday still looks dry.... sunrise occurs at 6:26 AM and you should be able to see the sun with only a few clouds tracking through. Highs will be in the mid 60s for Sunday and only slightly lower on Monday and Tuesday.