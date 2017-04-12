TRACKING: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Today....Storms Tonight through Saturday

Overnight showers and thunderstorms continue to track out of the KWWL viewing area, but we will keep enough moisture around to keep some areas of fog and mainly cloudy skies. A front will continue to track through the area keeping highs in the upper 50s to the north and the mid to upper 60s to the south. Winds will be easterly at 5 to 15 mph and keep pumping in that moisture.

More showers and storms track in tonight through Saturday night. Several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall could exceed an inch in many areas by the time it tracks out. Winds will be gusty with this system, so it may not take much to get some of the storms to become strong, especially on Saturday as the center of the low pressure system tracks in. Highs will depend on the front, but we should be in the upper 60s to low 70s over most of the viewing area both days.

Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy, but may be breezy. If the winds are light or from the south, we will warm into the mid 60s. If the winds are strong and from the north, the highs may be early in the day with falling temps for the afternoon. More storms track in Tuesday and Wednesday.