TRACKING: Flash Flood Warning for Linn and Jones County

FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Linn County until 1:30 AM, and for Jones County until 2 AM.

1-3" of rain has fallen over a short period of time, and rain continues to fall over these areas. If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around and find a different route. Remember the saying, "Turn Around, Don't Drown."

We've had more than 40 reports of hail between pea size and golf ball size across parts of eastern Iowa this evening. There was even a report of a funnel cloud around Central City earlier this evening.

We continue with rain and thunderstorms tracking through eastern Iowa through midnight. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats, followed by gusty winds.

This storm system will be off to our east for Easter Sunday, which means we are in store for a pretty nice day. Highs will be in the lower 60s north, to near 70 south with a northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Monday brings more clouds, and the chance for a few spotty showers, but most of us stay dry. Highs will be near 70. Our next system brings showers and storms back to eastern Iowa on Tuesday, and another chance Wednesday into Thursday. After that, seasonably cool temperatures are expected.