Severe weather hits Iowa Saturday night

It was quite an active night for areas along and south of Highway 20 Saturday night. We’ve had a few dozen reports of hail across eastern Iowa (from pea size all the way up to golf ball to baseball size), as well as one funnel cloud near Central City and Coggon, as well as flash flooding in the Cedar Rapids area.

Flash Flood Warnings were issued last night for portions of Linn and Jones County. 1-3" of rain had fallen over a short period of time. If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around and find a different route. Remember the saying, "Turn Around, Don't Drown."

We've had more than 40 reports of hail between pea size and golf ball size across parts of eastern Iowa this evening. There was also a report of a downed power line in Grundy Center. We received several reports of hail damage to cars and home across parts of Grundy and southern Black Hawk County.

The Monticello area received quite a bit of storm wind damage. We had reports of a shed being destroyed, along with metal roofing on two other buildings. There were also reports of tree and power line damage.

Fortunately, Easter Sunday will feature a lot of sunshine and calm weather.