Construction on new Cedar Falls elementary underway

After three bond votes and years of dreaming and planning, one city celebrates a long-awaited new school.

Cedar Falls breaking ground Tuesday on the district's 7th elementary school.

The new Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary School will be located on the southwest side of town off of Hudson Road.

This will be the first new school for the district since the sixties.

The current schools are aging and running out of space for the increasing number of students.

The lack of classroom space has forced Cedar Falls students into portable classrooms. The district using every available space for learning and leaving storage in the halls.

"We are just bursting at the seems," said one Cedar Falls teacher Joan Hewett in a previous KWWL interview.

That is all set to change with construction underway on a new school. Students like 10-year-old Chandler Taylor can't wait to continue their education at the new school.

"I have a special program that I go to and I have to go out in the portables," said Taylor.

"Would it be nice for it all to be in one place?" asked KWWL.

"Yes!" said Taylor.

With housing developments on the west side growing rapidly, the new elementary will be home to about 300 students to start with room to double that over the next decade.

"We know we have to build it for the right capacity because of that, but it is also exciting because it adds on to our town and everything our town is growing towards," said Principal Kim Cross.

Cross is currently the principal at South Dale, but will be the new principal when Aldrich Elementary opens in fall of 2018.

Many of the students and future students at Aldrich live within walking distance.

"The extra attention for the kids is pretty big. When I was growing up, I went to South Dale and two or three times, I was in a portable; as kids we didn't know, but the collaboration within the school is nice," said parent and developer Brian Wingert.

The district has also been looking at future plans for a new high school. However, past bonds to fund the project failed.