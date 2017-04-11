Clarke College women split with Evangel in softball - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Clarke College women split with Evangel in softball

League-leading Clarke College erupted for five runs in the first inning, on route to a 6-3 victory over Evangel in Heart of America Conference softball Tuesday afternoon at Veterans Park in Dubuque. 

 Evangel came back to win the second game, 10-3, with help from Caitlin Buckalew's grand slam in the top of the 6th to beak the game open.

Clarke College upped its season record to 26-8 with the game one victory. The league-leading Crusaders are 18-6 in conference play. 

Evangel is now 21-13 on the season and 15-7 in Heart of America Conference play.

