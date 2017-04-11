Packers release player arrested in Cedar Falls bar fight - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Packers release player arrested in Cedar Falls bar fight

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
One of two NFL players arrested in a bar fight in Cedar Falls has now been released by the Green Bay Packers after failing to pass his physical.

The team announcing it cut cornerback Makinton Dorleant Tuesday.  Dorleant and Chicago Bears defensive back Deiondre' Hall were both arrested in connection to the fight outside Sharky's Bar in Cedar Falls last month.

Police say one officer was hit in the back of the head with a drink and one man was tased because he wasn't cooperating when he was getting arrested.

Dorleant played in four games in his rookie season in 2016.  He suffered an injury in the final game of the season.

