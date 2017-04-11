Local volunteers honored at Mayors' Volunteer Awards event

The mayors of Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Evansdale honored 23 outstanding volunteers, including 12 recipients of the Mayors' Volunteer Awards.

KWWL Today in Iowa Co-anchor Jerry Gallagher emceed the event today at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

The categories included:The Volunteer Award, Outstanding Emerging Volunteer Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Some of the honorees included a 92-year-old senior center volunteer, a man who's been volunteering at Waterloo West High School sporting events for 46 years. Another honoree was a young wife and mother, who volunteers at Allen Hospital and started giving back at the hospital when she was a student at Waterloo East.