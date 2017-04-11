Local volunteers honored at Mayors' Volunteer Awards event - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Local volunteers honored at Mayors' Volunteer Awards event

Posted: Updated:
(KWWL) -

The mayors of Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Evansdale honored 23 outstanding volunteers, including 12 recipients of the Mayors' Volunteer Awards.

KWWL Today in Iowa Co-anchor Jerry Gallagher emceed the event today at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. 

The categories included:The Volunteer Award, Outstanding Emerging Volunteer Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Some of the honorees included a 92-year-old senior center volunteer, a man who's been volunteering at Waterloo West High School sporting events for 46 years. Another honoree was a young wife and mother, who volunteers at Allen Hospital and started giving back at the hospital when she was a student at Waterloo East.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.