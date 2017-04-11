Save-a-Lot to close in Dubuque

Coborn's, Inc., parent company of Save-a-Lot in Dubuque, has announced it will be closing the Dubuque Save-A-Lot location at 2600 Dodge St.

The closure is scheduled for May 20, however that date may be moved up depending on how quick inventory is sold.

The 4 full-time and 8 part-time employees have been offered help in finding other opportunities within the company. Those who were not able to re-locate for other work with Coborn's, Inc. were offered severance packages.

Coborn's, Inc. owns Save-a-Lot locations in St. Cloud, MN, Beloit, WI, and Freeport, IL.

At this point, Coborn's, Inc. is unable to comment on any future plans for the building.