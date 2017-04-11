Woman found not competent to stand trial in husband's death

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -- A Dubuque woman accused of beating to death her ex-husband with a baseball bat has again been found not mentally competent to stand trial.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the finding for 53-year-old Dolores Flynn was released Tuesday.

Attorneys for Flynn had sought a second psychiatric evaluation for her after a judge ruled in December that she was sufficiently mentally fit to stand trial. The results of that evaluation prompted her attorney to recently file a motion requesting another competency hearing.

Flynn has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the baseball-bat slaying of 72-year-old Gary Breckenridge. Police found his body Jan. 4, 2016, in the home he shared with Flynn.

Flynn has been committed to a Coralville psychiatric center to receive psychiatric treatment.

