Fireball shoots across sky

A fireball shot across the skies over parts of San Diego last night. A woman was live-streaming video when it happened. It scared her mid-stream.

The American Meteor Society says it received at least 260 reports of the fireball. Most were from San Diego, but also from L.A., Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico.

Most witnesses described it as "green" and "very bright."

