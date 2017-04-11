New law bans 'lunch shaming' in schools - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

New law bans 'lunch shaming' in schools

Posted: Updated:
NEW MEXICO -

(NBC) - There is a new state law in New Mexico, banning what's been called "lunch shaming."

The Legislation will prevent students whose parents haven't paid their cafeteria meal bills from being singled out in front of their peers. 

Schools in New Mexico will have to work more closely with parents when lunch bills are overdue. 

Districts across the state say they could lose millions of dollars over unpaid tabs because that money here will now need to be collected in other ways. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.