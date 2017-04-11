New law bans 'lunch shaming' in schools

(NBC) - There is a new state law in New Mexico, banning what's been called "lunch shaming."

The Legislation will prevent students whose parents haven't paid their cafeteria meal bills from being singled out in front of their peers.

Schools in New Mexico will have to work more closely with parents when lunch bills are overdue.

Districts across the state say they could lose millions of dollars over unpaid tabs because that money here will now need to be collected in other ways.