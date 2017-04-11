Sheriff Tony Thompson to hold 100th Town Hall meeting

Three-term Sheriff Tony Thompson is preparing to hold his 100th town hall meeting tonight.

Since first deciding to run for public office, Sheriff Tony Thompson has chosen to hold monthly town hall meetings to include the public in decisions made governing the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.

“It was an intentional promise. One that I knew would garner me more insight and understanding about our citizen’s expectations. What I didn’t realize was that 9 years later, I would still be holding a monthly town hall meeting in a different town in the county every month.” says Sheriff Thompson. “You know, I’m not always a large draw, but I hope that means that people are approving… I contend daily with the lack of input and information that most public officials deal with, but I continue to reach out and make myself available. I enjoy standing flat-footed every month and answering difficult questions. I don’t know every answer, but I always leave my monthly town halls with a sense of satisfaction, whether there were three or 300 attending the meeting.”

The Town Hall meeting will be tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Cedar Fall Public Library.

The public is encouraged to come out to the Cedar Falls Public Library and join Sheriff Thompson for this milestone meeting.