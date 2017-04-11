Independence couple sentenced for intentionally burning down home

A couple who burned down their home for insurance purposes are sentenced. 32-year-old Brandon Dorsey and his wife, 28-year-old Jessi, pleaded guilty to arson charges.

It was determined their Independence home was intentionally set on fire in September of 2014. A fundraising account was setup for the family after the fire. The two now have to pay back $40,000 in restitution fees.

Brandon was sentenced to up to ten years in prison. Jessi was given probation.