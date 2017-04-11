Waterloo Water Works will flush water main - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Water Works will flush water main

Posted: Updated:

The Waterloo Water Works will continue flushing the water mains this week. Residents living in the area of West Ninth Street to La Porte Road between east Ridgeway and East Mitchell Avenue will be impacted. 

The flushing will happen on April 13th. According to the Waterloo Water Works department, the water may be brownish in color for a while. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.