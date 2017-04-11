Area schools take safety measures as manhunt continues

Communities are on high alert as the search continues for a man authorities say is armed and dangerous.

They say 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski of Janesville, Wi recently broke into a gun shop stealing multiple handguns and rifles. A short time later, his car was found burned just a short distance from there.

They say he also mailed his anti-religious and anti-government manifesto to President Trump.



A couple hours away, police in East Dubuque, Illinois also remaining watchful."We know that he he's armed, that he stole an undetermined amount of weapons so far, so anybody that would encounter him would have to use extra precautions," said police chief Steve O'Connell.

East Dubuque schools taking security measures. For two days now, officials have placed a soft lockdown. That means students aren't allowed outside for classes or recess.

In Platteville, Wisconsin, police are doing extra patrols in the area.

Many people there on high alert. Schools are not on lockdown, but officials have certain security protocols in place, monitoring who is coming and going from school buildings.

As for in Dubuque, police tell say there's no credible information that Jakubowski is in the area, but that can change anytime.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. So far, investigators have received hundreds of tips and leads regarding his whereabouts.

Authorities remind people, if you see Jakubowski do not approach him, just call 911.