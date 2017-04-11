Woman injured in rollover crash in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman injured in rollover crash in Dubuque

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

One person is injured after a rollover crash in Dubuque.  It happened near Audubon St. and North Grandview Ave.  

Officers say Kim Loeffelholz lost control around a tight curve, hit a parked car and flipped over, trapping her inside.  Crews were able to pull her from the car and take her to the hospital for minor injuries.

Two other parked cars were also hit in the chain-reaction crash.

